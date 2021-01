Sports News of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

GFA announce match officials for GPL match day 9 games

The referees will take charge of matches across the various venues

The match officials for Match week 9 of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season have been appointed.



See who will be officiating in the ninth round of fixtures, including the GFA Cameraman and Venue Media Officers:



DATE: Friday, January 15, 2021 (3:00pm)

MATCH: Inter Allies vs Great Olympics (STARTIMES LIVE)

VENUE: Accra Sports Stadium

REFEREE: Musah Mubarik

ASSISTANTS: Kwesi Brobbey & Francis Bondzie Arthur

4TH REFEREE: Kenny Padi

MATCH COMMISSIONER: Collins Adu Yeboah

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Frederick Mante Gyan



DATE: Saturday, January 16, 2021 (3:00pm)

MATCH: Liberty Professionals vs Ebusua Dwarfs (STARTIMES LIVE)

VENUE: Carl Reindorf park, Dansoman

REFEREE: Maxwell Owusu

ASSISTANTS: Alex Osam & Eric Ndebugri

4TH REFEREE: Benjamin Kwame Sefa

MATCH COMMISSIONER: Eugene Nii Addo

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Seth Acquaye



DATE: Sunday, January 17, 2021 (3:00pm)

MATCH: WAFA vs Asante Kotoko (STARTIMES LIVE)

VENUE: Sogakope

REFEREE: Julian Nunoo

ASSISTANTS: Kenneth Tweneboah Kodua & Gilbert Adom Mensah

4TH REFEREE: Eso Doh Morrison

MATCH COMMISSIONER: Augustine Asante

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Tilda Acorlor



DATE: Sunday, January 17, 2021 (6:00pm)

MATCH: Hearts of Oak vs Eleven Wonders (STARTIMES LIVE)

VENUE: Accra Sports Stadium

REFEREE: Jones Akubiem

ASSISTANTS: Emmanuel Dolagbanu & Courage Kuedufia

4TH REFEREE: Isaac Osei

MATCH COMMISSIONER: G.T.K Inkoom

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Raymond Ackumey



DATE: Sunday, January 17, 2021 (3:00pm)

MATCH: King Faisal vs Elmina Sharks

VENUE: Techiman park

REFEREE: Patrick Okyere

ASSISTANTS: Ali Timuah Baah & David Addico

4TH REFEREE: Ali Musah

MATCH COMMISSIONER: Stephen Kpen

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Obed Anane Frimpong

GFA CAMERAMAN: Herbert Semakor



DATE: Sunday, January 17, 2021 (3:00pm)

MATCH: Ashantigold vs Medeama

VENUE: Len Clay Stadium, Obuasi

REFEREE: Mohammed Misbadu

ASSISTANTS: Patrick Papala & Roland Addy

4TH REFEREE: Selorm Kpormegbe

MATCH COMMISSIONER: Mohammed Alhassan

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Nuhu Adams

GFA CAMERAMAN: Abdul Samed



DATE: Sunday, January 17, 2021 (3:00pm)

MATCH: Aduana Stars vs Legon Cities

VENUE: Nana Agyeman Badu park, Dormaa

REFEREE: Eric Owusu Prempeh

ASSISTANTS: Halilu Alhassan & Bawa Haruna

4TH REFEREE: Joshua Samadji

MATCH COMMISSIONER: J.B. Yakubu

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Vincent Ampaabeng

GFA CAMERAMAN: William Arthur





DATE: Sunday, January 17, 2021 (3:00pm)

MATCH: Bechem United vs Dreams

VENUE: Nana Gyeabour park, Bechem

REFEREE: Gabriel Opoku Arhin

ASSISTANTS: Sintim Musah & ATo Yawson

4TH REFEREE: Eric Sefa Antwi

MATCH COMMISSIONER: Mark Kodua

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Prince Agyeman

GFA CAMERAMAN: Paul Egbenya



DATE: Sunday, January 17, 2021 (3:00pm

MATCH: Karela vs Berekum Chelsea

VENUE: Anyinase CAM park

REFEREE: Rustum Gameli Senorgbe

ASSISTANTS: Alhassan Abdul- Rauf & Freeman Awuloo

4TH REFEREE: Bismark Appiah

MATCH COMMISSIONER: A.S. Seidu

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Stephen Apaka Quaicoe

