GFA announce date for Hearts of Oak-Hearts of Lions outstanding match

Sports News of Saturday, 4 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the outstanding Premier League game between Heart of Lions and Hearts of Oak will be played on Wednesday, November 8.



The game will be played at the Hohoe Sports Stadium.



“The Ghana Football Association has announced dates for two outstanding betPawa Premier League Matchday five matches.



“The match between Heart of Lions FC vs Heart of Oak SC will be played on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at the Hohoe Sports Stadium,” a communique from the Ghana FA said on Friday, November 3.



Meanwhile, the other outstanding Ghana Premier League game between Medeama SC and Nsoatreman FC will be played on Thursday, November 9.



“Medeama SC will also host Nsoatreman FC at the Akoon Park on Thursday, November 9, 2023, in their outstanding league fixture,” the GFA communique said.



All the outstanding Premier League games to be played next week will kick off at 3 p.m.