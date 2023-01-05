GFA and Sports Ministry are not serious; now Ghana football is collapsing - Harry Zakour

Sports News of Thursday, 5 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hearts of Oak, Harry Zakour has waded into the conversation on the poor attendance of supporters to stadia during Ghana Premier League matches.



In recent times, the various stadia are almost empty during games in the local league unless it is Hearts of Oak playing against Asante Kotoko.



For Harry Zakour, the Ghana Football Association should be blamed for doing nothing to solve the problem.



“They all have to wake up and get serious about getting a solution to this issues but as I said the GFA is not serious. In our time, we did a lot of adverts, and publicity through interviews, again the league was very strong and people would love to watch it over European leagues but today the case has been overturned.



“How many players in the league are superstars? Because GFA is not serious and the ministry too is not serious, everything is collapsing. Nobody knows there is a league game, even myself I sometimes don't know when my darling club Accra Hearts of Oak are playing,” Harry Zakour shared in an interview with Kuamsi-based Akoma FM.



The former Hearts of Oak CEO proposes that the GFA should start inviting teams to play in competitions across the country and make sure the players are well-paid and retained for years.