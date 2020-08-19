Sports News of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

GFA adopts new FIFA Anti-doping Regulations

FIFA Anti-Doping Regulations shall apply fully in Ghana Football from January 1, 2021

The Ghana Football Association has adopted the revised FIFA Anti-Doping Regulations (FIFA-ADR).



On November 27, 2019, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Foundation Board approved the new World Anti-Doping Code (the “Code”) which will come into force on 1 January 2021.



FIFA being a signatory of the Code consequently revised the FIFA Anti-Doping Regulations (FIFA ADR) prompting Member Associations of FIFA to adopt the revised Regulations.



The Executive Council of the GFA at its meeting held on Monday, August 17, 2020 adopted the FIFA Anti-Doping Regulations following recommendations by the GFA Medical Committee for full adoption.



The GFA adopted the FIFA ADR directly by reference and consequently the provisions of the FIFA Anti-Doping Regulations shall apply fully in Ghana Football from January 1, 2021 when it comes into effect.



Members of the Association, Players, Referees, Coaches and other stakeholders can access the new FIFA Anti-Doping Regulations on the Integrity page of the GFA Website.



Copies have also been sent to members of the Association through their official email.

