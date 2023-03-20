GFA Vice President Mark Addo visits injured Daniel-Kofi Kyereh in Germany

Sports News of Monday, 20 March 2023

The Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mark Addo has visited injured Black Stars midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh in Germany.



Daniel-Kofi Kyereh in February underwent a successful surgery to address his anterior cruciate ligament rupture.



The player earlier this year suffered the devastating injury during training.



“Kofi Kyereh tore his cruciate ligament in training and will be out for the rest of the season,” SC Freiburg, the club of the Black Stars forward said on Friday, February 10.



The cub statement further explained, “In Thursday's training, Kofi Kyereh twisted his knee in a duel. An examination in the Freiburg University Hospital resulted in the diagnosis of a cruciate ligament rupture. An operation is to follow in the next few days. The attacking player will no longer be available this season.



Thankfully, after going under the knife, the player before the end of February started rehabilitation and has since been working to get back into shape.



The visit by GFA Vice President Mark Addo is to assure the player that he has the full support of the association in this difficult period.



He will hence not play for his club, SC Freiburg until next season.



The situation is same for the Black Stars with the national team set to miss the services of the midfielder for the next four months.



Due to his injury, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is not part of the Black Stars squad for the next round of the qualifiers to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



In the break, Ghana will play Angola in a doubleheader encounter in Group E. The first of the two matches is scheduled to be played on Thursday, March 23, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.