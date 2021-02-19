Sports News of Friday, 19 February 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

GFA Technical Directorate to organise seminar for Premier League coaches on March 11

Technical Director of the GFA, Bernhard Lippert

The Technical Directorate of the Ghana Football Association is set to organise a one-day mid-season Technical Review and Coach Engagement seminar for Head Coaches of the 18 Ghana Premier League clubs.



The seminar will also have in attendance, the Head Coaches of the national teams.



The seminar will be spearheaded by the Technical Director of the GFA Bernhard Lippert with support from Director of Coaching Education Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah and other members of the Directorate.



The event will take place at 9am at the Accra City Hotel (Novotel) on Thursday, March 11, 2021.



The sports media is hereby informed that there shall be a briefing session with the media shortly after the programme at 4pm. The media will be allowed into the premises only after 3:15pm.