Sports News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GFA Technical Director hints of plans to create identity for Ghana football

Bernhard Lippert, Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association

Bernhard Lippert, the Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association has hinted of plans by his outfit to create a unique football style for Ghana.



The 56-year-old German was appointed by the GFA in October last year to head the technical aspect of Ghana football.



He was given a two-year deal to replace Francis Oti Akenteng who had been released by the FA.



Speaking in an Asempa interview, Lippert pleaded for time to implement the plans he has for Ghana football.



He said that to achieve his objectives for Ghana football, there must first be an overview of the game to determine the current status of football in the country.



Armed with this information, Lippert says an identity which is tailored for Ghana football can be created so that Ghanaian clubs and national teams will play according to that specific style.



He, however, identified player-exodus as a possible impediment to the plans as players are always on the move to clubs outside the country.



“There is always very fast expectations of the Technical Director but the job is not done in three months or one year. First of all, you have to do an assessment to see where we are. It’s not easy because you must first find the identity of football in Ghana.



It is difficult to identify because most of the players go to Europe and they play football completely different from what we play. We are going to discover the identity and once that is done we will make some changes for sure”.