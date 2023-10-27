GFA Technical Director Bernhard Lippert no longer at post - Report

Sports News of Friday, 27 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

FIFA Coaching Instructor, Bernhard Lippert is no longer the Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



According to information gathered from Angel FM, Bernhard Lippert has left his role as the Technical Director of the Ghana FA.



His departure comes three years after he was appointed by the leadership of the Ghana FA led by President Kurt Okraku.



“FIFA Coaching Instructor, Bernhard Lippert has been appointed as Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association for a period of two years,” an official statement from the GFA said at the time.



The statement continued, “As Technical Director of the Ghana FA, he will head the Technical Directorate and formulate guidelines, strategies and policies for the training and the technical development of coaches of Ghana football, to provide advice to the Executive Council on coaching and technical development matters in general and the supervision of national football team coaches, to which the Technical Director may be assigned by the Association.



“Bernhard Lippert will be responsible for the strategy, development and technical direction of the Technical Directorate, the preparation and implementation of technical programmes at the grassroots, juvenile, and National Teams thereby preparing football coaches and footballers for the future.”



After serving for three years and leading various programmes, Bernhard Lippert is now understood to have left his role.



The Ghana FA is yet to release a statement on the reported departure