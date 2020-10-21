Sports News of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

GFA President to engage NSA to reduce ‘exorbitant’ stadium charges

Kurt Okraku, GFA President

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, has disclosed that his office will take steps to engage the National Sports Authority (NSA) to reconsider their decision to increase the use of the country’s stadia for Ghana Premier League matches.



The GFA President described the new charges as “unfortunate” and “exorbitant.”



Director-General of the NSA, Prof. Peter Twumasi, released a statement on Sunday, October 19, 2020, stating that matches involving Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak against any other Ghana Premier League opponents will attract a flat fee of ¢20,000 while games classified as Category C will cost ¢15,000.



The new charges released by the NSA has caused a lot of controversies in the Ghanaian football fraternity with many calling on the NSA to revert to the old charges due to how the sector has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.



With the start of the new Ghana Premier League season being a couple of weeks away, Kurt Okraku hopes the GFA and the NSA will review the charges.



“I have read in the public space a statement from the NSA on new stadia user facility charges. I will say this is unfortunate and our GFA will engage the NSA on this exorbitant and unacceptable fees,” the GFA President tweeted.



Per the previous agreement, Premier League clubs allocated 10% of gate proceeds from matches to the NSA.



The GFA is expected to engage the NSA on Wednesday, October 21, to review the new fees.





I have read in the public space a statement from the NSA on new stadia user facility charges.



