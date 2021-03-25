GFA President gives assurance of resumption of juvenile and lower-tier leagues

Sports News of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Mr. Kurt Okraku has given assurance of the resumption of the lower and juvenile leagues.



The juvenile, second and third division leagues are yet to resume across the country.



The Ghana Premier League, Division One, and the Women’s League have all commenced since the government gave the green light for the resumption of sporting activities.



Mr. Kurt Okraku said there have been engagements with the Regional Football Associations with the intentions of resuming the juvenile and lower leagues in the country.



"We have been engaging. The 10 RFA chairmen and their officers are very much aware of what is happening and how we are all preparing for the resumption of games," he said in an interview with footballmadeinghana.com



"In the next few days again we will engage and I am sure very soon we shall consume not only juvenile football but all the 3rd division and 2nd division leagues."