GFA President expresses gratitude to the Presidecy for raising funds to support NT

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Ghana FA president Kurt Okraku has expressed profound gratitude to the President of the Republic Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo for raising funds to support the various national teams especially the Black Stars ahead of their respective campaigns.



Ghana’s president Nana Addo held a breakfast meeting with CEOs of State Institutions and Corporate Ghana at the Office of the President to solicit support for the Black Stars and the other national teams, namely, Black Queens (Senior Women’s national team), Black Meteors (Male U-23), Black Satellites (Male U-20), Black Stars B, Black Starlets (Male U-17), Black Maidens (Female U-17), and the Black Princesses (Female u-20).



Kurt Okraku thanked the Head of State for this kind gesture in soliciting funds for the national team.



‘’I am humbled to be called upon to say a few words, to say thank you for the show of love and for responding to the call of our President for this all-important national assignment. President Simeon-Okraku said.



‘’My first thank you goes to our President, the number one supporter of football in this country.



‘’I am not surprised that again our President has shown the way. Again today, he has shown love for our people.



”Again today, he has shown the need to bring happiness to millions of Ghanaians because Ghanaians love our football. On behalf of our reenergized football industry, I thank you immensely for always being there for us. What you have done today will bring happiness to millions of Ghanaians. God bless you.



‘’To everybody herein gathered, especially, corporate Ghana, we are touched by your belief in our President and your desire to support his vision. Thank you for responding to his clarion call to support our Black Stars.



‘’Finally, to my own sector Minister, Hon. Mustapha Ussif. You have been in office for just some few weeks, but already you have shown why our President appointed you to lead our Ministry.



‘’You are a can-do man, the journey has just started. Together we will bring back the love; together we ignite passion and create wealth for everybody’’ President Simeon-Okraku added.