GFA President emphasises the need for togetherness

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku has stressed the need for stakeholders in the football industry to come together as they look to leave a positive legacy for the sport.



Speaking at GFA's 26th Ordinary Congress at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Prampram on Tuesday, Mr. Okraku was perturbed by the attitude of some members which according to him damages the image of football.



"Despite the hard work being put up by most of us, there are a few who don't think about the total good of the football industry but individual gains.



"There are a few of us who go into the public space to malign and damage our football product and we must reject this as a family.



"Football is the only sports that bring us together and cuts across all religions and political parties. We would disagree on various but let's think about Ghana football first.



"Let's learn to go through the various communication structures of the GFA. let's come together build this sports because it is our duty to hold on to the sport and leave a lasting legacy for generations unborn," he said.



There were 91 out of 120 members present at the Congress after attempts by some members to place an injunction on congress proved futile.

