GFA President applauds Nkoranza Park for an incident-free first round season

Sports News of Friday, 16 April 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Following his review tour of the Zone 1 of the Division One League, the President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku has applauded the people of Nkoranza for making the Nkoranza Children’s Park an incident-free venue.



With Zone 1 recording pockets of violent acts with aggressive attacks against referees and visiting clubs, the Ghana FA President was impressed with the people of Nkoranza for conducting themselves well during the first round.



Addressing the club’s management and fans at a forum during his review tour, Kurt Okraku could not hide his admiration for the people for how they have behaved despite reports of being at the receiving end of attacks when they are on the road.



“When I entered the field, I noticed one thing which caught my attention – your inner perimeter fence,” he started.



“The height of the fence is too short yet your conduct here has impressed me.



“With the height of your inner perimeter, I’m impressed no act of hooliganism has been recorded here because if fans want to be rowdy, they can easily do.



“So for a centre like this to record no incident, I am impressed and applaud you all for how you have conducted yourselves,” he added



The second round of the DOL will start this weekend and with the tour of the Ghana FA President, Zone 1 is expected to record no act of hooliganism following confessions from clubs for having several perceptions corrected.



Kurt toured the Brong Ahafo and the Northern Regions within four days and interacted with all the 16 Division One clubs in the zone as well as the 3 Premier League clubs in the Brong Ahafo Region.