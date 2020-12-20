Sports News of Sunday, 20 December 2020

GFA President applauds Black Satellites for WAFU Championship triumph

play videoKurt Okraku interacting with Black Satellite

Ghana FA President Kurt E.S Okraku has applauded the Black Satellites for their relentless fight in beating Burkina Faso 2-1 to win the 2020 U20 WAFU Championship.



The Black Satellites came from a goal down to beat Burkina Faso 2-1 in the finals of the competition to emerge winners of the competition.



Koume Botue shot Burkina Faso in front under 16 minutes but Daniel Afriyie equalised before the break.



Percious Boah doubled the lead for Ghana to give the Black Satellites a 2-1 win to emerge winners.



Filled with joy and ecstasy, GFA President Kurt Okraku applauded the players for their wonderful performance and assured them of getting all their entitlements.





