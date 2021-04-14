GFA President appeals to Osagyefo Agyemang Badu I to help fight hooliganism

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has appealed to the King of Dormaa Ahenkro, Osagyefo Nana Agyemang Badu I to support the fight against hooliganism, especially in the Brong Ahafo Region.



To him, the revered king has controlling powers over all the clubs in the region and his effort to help fight the canker will ensure enormous transformation.



The GFA President made the appeal during a courtesy call on the King of Dormaa Ahenkro who is the Life Patron of Ghana Premier League side Aduana Stars.



Before the end of the first round of the Division One League, three clubs in Zone One, all based in the Brong Ahafo Region have been handed home bans following attacks on referees and their opponents.



The development has left many people worried and several clubs intimidated whenever they are to travel to the Brong Ahafo Region to honor their games.



Kurt, however, believes that the fight can be overly successful if Osagyefo Nana Agyemang Badu I uses his governance powers to support the call.



“There is no doubt that this region is the headquarters of Ghana football. But recent developments are giving the region a bad name, a bad image,” he noted.



“Some clubs are currently suffering home bans due to acts of hooliganism and attacks on match officials."



“Nana, this is your region and all the clubs in this region are under your authority."



“We believe you can summon all the clubs here at your doorstep and a word from you is capable of ending all these acts of hooliganism to give our game the right image it deserves,” Kurt appealed.