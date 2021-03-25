GFA President Kurt Okraku speaks about Ghana football

Sports News of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

The President of the Ghana FA Kurt E.S. Okraku has reacted to media reports on his relationship with Black Stars head coach C.K. Akonnor and how he thinks those reports are twisted.



He explains his long standing relationship with Akonnor and how they have worked for over a decade and reasons why those reports are twisted.



The affable President also touched on policies that have been enrolled, are being enrolled and will be enrolled to ensure the development of Ghana football.



He also touched on the Black Stars call ups and how to improve the local leagues.



Watch the fill interview below:



