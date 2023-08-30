GFA President Kurt Okraku drags top football administrator to CID over alleged assassination plot

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has lodged a formal complaint with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service regarding an alleged, attempted murder.



Sources say, per Kurt Okraku’s report to the CID, an individual only identified as David, confessed to the GFA president that he had been hired by Wilfred Kwaku Osei, to end Kurt Okraku’s life.



Per the report, David further indicated that he had been offered a sum of GHS200,000 as payment for the ”job”.



David, according to Kurt Okraku’s account, made the confession out of his ”affinity and admiration” for the GFA boss. He is said to have asked for payment for informing Kurt about the plot against him, and for sparing his life.



After interrogating Kurt Okraku’s account, the CID informed the accused, Wilfred Kwaku Osei of the accusations made against him and formally invited him to report to its Regional Headquarters on Friday, August 25, 2023.



In response to the police invitation, Wilfred Osei Palmer sought the counsel of his lawyers who then informed the police that their client could only honor the invitation on Monday, August 28.



The leadership of the CID reportedly agreed to the request.



On Monday, the accused was accompanied by his lawyers, including former president of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi, to the Regional Headquarters of the CID.



After giving his account, Kwaku Osei was asked to make another appearance on Thursday, September 7, 2023.



Meanwhile, GFA President Kurt Okraku is currently at the CID headquarters ostensibly to aid the police as it continues its investigations.



