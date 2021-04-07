GFA Licence D Coaching Course to commence in Tamale

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) License D Coaching Course for which the application process opened some few weeks ago will officially begin in Tamale next week.



All applicants who applied through the Northern Regional Football Association (NRFA) are to take note of the following arrangements.



The intensive course is in two batches with the first batch running from April 12, 2021, to April 20, 2021, while the second batch runs from April 21, 2021, to April 29, 2021.



Some of the key areas of the training include the growth and development of young footballers, methods of coaching and cardiovascular resuscitation/ administration of first aid. Participants will also be taken through series of practical sessions.



Technical Director, Bernhard Lippert and Director of Coaching Education, Professor Joseph Mintah will lead the training together with other GFA Coaching Instructors.



It would be recalled the GFA through the UEFA Assists programme, purchased a Mini Van to assist the Federation in its new grassroots coaching agenda. The Mini Van was to enable all Technical men and women to travel around the country to scout for talents and deliver soccer coaching clinics at the grassroots rather than the excessive concentration at Prampram.



The Technical Directorate and other GFA Coaching Instructors will use the Mini Van as they embark on this very grass root coaching training journey across the country.



The Licence D Coaching Course will be held across the 10 Regional Football Associations for the promotion and development of grassroots football.



“It is the Policy of the GFA that will soon be adopted by the Club Licensing Regime. Prospective Coaches are to note that without a coaching certificate a person shall not be allowed to coach in the football ecosystem of Ghana” said General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, Esq.



The Association in conjunction with CAF plan to organise CAF Licence A, B and C as well as the CAF Pro Licence courses. There will also be a number of Coaching Refresher Courses to ensure that Coaches do not lose their licences. It must be noted that when a coach does not undertake a Refresher Course for a period more than two years, they will lose their licence.