Source: ghanafa.org

GFA, Intercity STC sign MoU for referee transport programme

Kurt Okraku with Nana Akomea

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), and InterCity STC Coaches Limited on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), to kick start the programme for Match Officials (Referees and Match Commissioners) for the upcoming season.



The MoU will run for three months, within which period a Contract will be drafted and signed by the two entities for the next three football seasons.



President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku witnessed the signing on behalf of the federation. The General Secretary signed for the GFA.



Referees Manager, Alex Kotey, Greater Accra Regional Football Association Chairman, Samuel Aboabire, Director of Marketing, Jamil Maraby and Director of Communications Henry Asante Twum accompanied the President to the signing ceremony.



Intercity STC Coaches Limited was represented by Managing Director, Hon. Nana Akomea. Others include, Deputy Managing Director (Operations), Kwabena Sintim-Aboagye, Madam Adwubi Nortey, Deputy Managing Director in charge of Administration and Finance, Head of Legal, Felix Nortey (Esq.) and Victor Anane Frimpong, Head of Operations.



It would be recalled that in July, 2020, the GFA announced that it has reached an agreement with Intercity STC Coaches Limited, Ghana’s national carrier, to support match officials (Referees and Match Commissioners) in three flagship competitions of the GFA.



‘’I think this is one of the many things that we have instore for referees in Ghana., Referees Manager Alex Kotey told ghanafa.org



‘’Few weeks ago, we announced to everybody that we have gone into a great partnership with STC and today, we signed the MoU which has spelt out all the conditions.



‘’I will be meeting with them to have a proper draft of the modalities on how it’s going to run. Just as the President said, we are bringing back the love and transportation plays a very big role for Referees and Match Commissioners at all levels (GPL, WPL, DOL) and so it’s a big achievement for the GFA‘’ Mr. Kotey added.



For his part, Victor Anane Frimpong, Head of Operations for Intercity STC Coaches Limited said the company is elated to partner the GFA.



‘’We are looking forward a fruitful relationship between STC and the GFA. Anane Frimpong said.



‘’If you watch the way football has been run over the years, you will agree with us that, for a long time, there has been issues about refereeing and transportation. So STC is coming in to support the GFA to make sure that Referees have free access to vehicles and therefore from one point to the other where they are going to officiate and also after the matches their movement will be smooth. This will also give a good image to the GFA leadership‘’ he added.



The deal will provide transport support for Referees and Match Commissioners in the Premier League, Division One League and the Women’s Premier League. This will ensure that the cost burden on our referees is lessened and they will travel on the safest Intercity STC Coaches which is very comfortable and has good Wi-Fi connectivity.

