Sports News of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Source: ghanafa.org

GFA General Secretary to speak at 3rd Fifa Compliance Summit

General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo

The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo Esq. will address the 3rd FIFA Compliance Summit (Digital edition) on Friday October 16.



The summit began on Monday October 12 after Opening remarks by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and General Secretary Fatma Samoura.



The Online summit is taking place from 12 to 16 October, the 3rd FIFA Compliance Summit will also see participants take part in practical working sessions on the first-ever FIFA Compliance Handbook, which will for the first time provide member associations and confederations with practical guidance and scalable building blocks that can be used to develop a tailored compliance programme within their organisation.



The GFA General Secretary will present a paper on Compliance on Friday October 16 h during the Working session in English, presentation by CAF.



The summit will also be addressed by FIFA Financial Governance Programme Manager Sarah Makuna, FIFA Group Leader Financial Governance Programme Christoph Suppiger and the FIFA Director of Compliance Patrick Trapanier. Director of Legal Affairs and Compliance Officer for CAF, Achta Mahamat Saleh is also expected to outline CAF’s Compliance program as well as the Code of Ethics.



There will be other presentations on the Evolution of Compliance in CAF, Integrity issues and a FIFA Central Review.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.