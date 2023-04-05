GFA General Secretary, one other to share two-days in jail for contempt, fined GH₵36K

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 April 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo has been found guilty and convicted for contempt by the High Court in Accra.



He has been sentenced to serve one day custodial sentence in addition to a fine of 2000 penalty units equivalent to GH₵24,000.



A penalty unit in Ghana criminal jurisprudence stands at GH₵12.



The Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court presided over by Justice Nicholas Mensah Abodakpi said should he default to the payment of the fine, he will serve additional 30 days in prison



A non-Executive Council member, Sheikh Tophic Sienu who was part of the 14 persons dragged to the court, was also convicted and ordered to serve a day in jail.



He has also been fined 1,000 penalty units which is equivalent to GH₵12,000. The court said in default he will serve 14 days in prison.



This means both convicts will serve a day each in prison’s custody and also pay a combined sum of GH₵36,000 fine.



In default they will both serve a combined 44 days in prison.



“The 13th Respondent is sentenced to a day imprisonment and Two Thousand (2,000) Penalty Units of fine, in default he shall serve thirty (30) days imprisonment.



“The 14th Respondent is sentenced to a day imprisonment and One Thousand (1,000) Penalty Units, in default he will serve fourteen (14) days imprisonment,” Justice Sentence read.



Meanwhile, the president of the GFA, Kurt Okraku and the rest of Mark Addo, Dr Tony Aubynn, Oduro Sarfo, Dr. Randy Abbey, Kingsley Osei Bonsu, Linford Asamoah, Sammy Anim Addo, George Amoako, Frederick Acheampong, Habiba Atta and Salifu Shaibu Zida were all found not guilty.



They were, however, acquitted and discharged.



Demoted Ashanti Gold filed a contempt charges against top officials of the GFA after the FA went ahead to commence the 2023/23 Betpawa Premier League despite a pending interlocutory injunction before the court.