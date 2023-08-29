GFA General Secretary assures Ghanaians of victory over Central African Republic

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 August 2023

The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo has disclosed that the Black Stars will leave no stone unturned in their final game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against the Central African Republic (CAR).



Ghana will host the Central African Republic at Kumasi’s Baba Yara Stadium for their last Group E match on September 7.



The four-time African champion needs a draw or win to secure their spot at the next AFCON tournament which will take place in Ivory Coast.



Ahead of the match on September 7, the GFA General Secretary highlighted the importance of the game.



“It’s a must, a game that we are not leaving anything unturned,” he told Citi Sports.



"We are going to work, both technical, players, administratively, and everybody will put their shoulder to the wheel. I know Ghanaians will be in full support so as to ensure qualification. And then there are matches lined up to play, to prepare the team."



