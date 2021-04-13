GFA General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo arrives in Mozambique for GS Academy

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq.) has arrived in Maputo, Mozambique for the 2021 GS Academy; a programme for General Secretaries of CAF Member Associations.



The programme which is aimed at addressing practical issues faced by General Secretaries in their daily work is a CAF/UEFA Assist joint initiative.



The UEFA Assist offers a series of education and knowledge sharing programmes for UEFA’s sister confederations and their Member Associations.



UEFA Assists also supports football development within and beyond Europe.



The week-long programme will run from Monday, April 12 to Friday, April 16 2021.



It will provide a platform for participants to discuss current and future challenges faced by Football Associations and share best practices.



Topics include Governance, Strategy, Role of the GS, Presentation from CAF, Financial Planning, Structure of a Football Association, Human Resource and Motivation, Meeting and Chairing of Meetings, Marketing and revenue generation, Communication, Crisis Management, Technical development, Competitions & Match Administration and Player Administration.



Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq.) is representing the Ghana Football Association in the programme hosted by COSAFA with support from the Mozambique Football Federation.