Sports News of Monday, 20 July 2020

Source: footballghana.com

GFA, GHALCA working to ensure football returns in October - Kudjoe Fianoo

Ghana League Clubs Association boss Kudjoe Fianoo

Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) boss Kudjoe Fianoo has disclosed that his outfit and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) are presently engaging the Ministry of Youth and Sports to ensure the return of football in October.



Football activities in the country have been halted since mid-March due to coronavirus pandemic and there is a national ban on contact sports that runs out at the end of July.



The FA has announced an anticipated October return date for football.



"We [GFA president Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku and I] met the Sports Minister [Isaac Kwame Asiamah] to thank the Government [of Ghana] through the ministry for coming to our aid by way of the YEA [Youth Employment Agency] package and even asked him to work around the clock if we could get more," Fianoo told Oyerepa FM.



"For us to resume football, we were told we have to convince the government beyond all reasonable doubt that whatever we want to do will be in the national interest but not some individual's interest."



Fianoo also spoke about the controversy surrounding the GFA's disbursement plan for coronavirus relief support from Fifa and Caf.



On Thursday, the GFA announced it was expecting a combined $1.8m funds for prompt distribution to various industry stakeholders including Ghalca, men and women's Premier League clubs, men's Division Two clubs, Regional Football Associations (RFAs), and more.



Some stakeholders have, however, expressed unhappiness about the disbursement plan.



"I have heard the agitations of our members even though we are yet to receive the money, with some members questioning why Ghalca is getting $2000 [€1750]," he said.



"But that notwithstanding, looking at how unhappy our members are, we will engage the FA president to find out if there's a possibility to do broader consultations. At least they should give us the opportunity to also share our thoughts.



"There's the need for broader consultations because on a lighter side if care is not taken, this can result in a third world war.



"Kurt's administration is a listening one and I'm confident they will listen but should that fail, we will support whatever the members will say."

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.