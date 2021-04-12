GFA Executive Council to meet DOL, GPL, WPL clubs in Zone 1

Sports News of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association will travel up North to engage owners and management of Division One League clubs in Zone 1 on various subjects.



The delegation will be led by President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku.



Others include, the Division One League Board members, Chairmen of the Regional Football Associations, members of the Premier League Management Committee, members of the Referees Committee and the Safety and Security Committee of the Association.



The delegation will also engage Premier League clubs and Women’s Premier League clubs in the regions of the Zone to discuss programmes and activities of interest to the clubs and the Association.



The delegation will further discuss the challenges faced by clubs in the Zone, review the half season and to find the solutions for the problems.



The 2020/21 football season has been very competitive with some mouth-watering games scattered across the Zone.



The Premier League and Women’s Premier League are into the second round with the Division One League currently on break following the completion of the first round of the season.



The policy would be replicated in the other Zones before the end of the season.



