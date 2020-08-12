Sports News of Wednesday, 12 August 2020

GFA Executive Council to hold discussion today over technical director job

Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association [GFA] will meet today to discuss the technical directorship role.



The FA’s technical director role has been vacant following the exit of Francis Oti Akenteng in March.



The country’s football governing body has already announced that six candidates have been shortlisted for the job.



The candidates include three local coaches and three expatriates.



However, report says German trainer, Winfried Schäfer and younger brother of Yusif Chibash, Abdul Faisal are leading the race for the vacant position.



The Ghana FA is expected to name a new technical director, assistant technical director and director of coaching education this month.

