Sports News of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

GFA Executive Council set to meet tomorrow on vacant technical director position

One expatriate is rumored to be in the shortlist

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set to meet on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, to discuss issues relating to the appointment of a technical director.



The top position at the country’s football governing body has become vacant for the past few months following the exit of Coach Francis Oti Akenteng who served for more than a decade.



According to information gathered the Executive Council of the Ghana FA will meet tomorrow to deliberate on the technical director role.



It is understood that expatriate Winfried Schäfer is in the running for the job as well as football administrator Faisal Chibsah.



Meanwhile, Coach Bashir Hayford who applied for the top job earlier this year is also being considered with the GFA expected to make an appointment very soon before the new football season begins.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.