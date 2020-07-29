Soccer News of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

GFA Executive Council member Anim Addo acquires Women's club Halifax Ladies

Anim Addo is a member of the GFA Executive Council

A member of the powerful Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Anim Addo, has become the owner of a women's club after acquiring Halifax Ladies.



According to a report by Joy Sports, the business manager of ex-Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan bought the Women's Premier League club early this month.



It does become the second club owned by the respected football administrator as he is the owner of Division One League club, Young Apostles.



The report added that there’s a partnership in the ownership structure of Halifax which could see Valued Girls, a lower division female team, serve as a feeder club.



A communique has been sent to the respective teams, notifying them that they are one body. Thus, players from each side will be selected to form one team for the season when it commences in October.



The women's game is entering a new era and it comes as little surprise Anim Addo has started investing in it.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.