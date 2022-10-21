GFA Exco presents new Black Stars jerseys to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Sports News of Friday, 21 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

A Ghana Football Association (GFA) delegation on Thursday, October 20, 2022, paid a courtesy call on Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



The visit was for the country’s football governing body to present the new Black Stars jerseys to the Vice President.



The jerseys are the newly outdoored kits for the national team to be used for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The delegation was led by GFA President Kurt Okraku. He was in the company of his Executive Council members and the Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, Mustapha Ussif.



