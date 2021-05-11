GFA Exco member Anim-Addo wants support for Juvenile league

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

The Vice-Chairman for the Juvenile Football Committee, Samuel Anim Addo, has called on all stakeholders to come on board to support the Catch them young policy and the Juvenile league popularly known as the colts league.



The Juvenile league kicked off over the weekend across the country. Colts football which is the backbone of Ghana football had been dead for sometime, but the current GFA administration led by Kurt Okraku is keen on reviving it.



According to Anim Addo, the policy from the FA will succeed with the support of all stakeholders especially the government.



“When we develop more quality at the juvenile level, they are for the Premier League and national teams”, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



“The Catch Them Young policy has a bright future for Ghana football. 300 kids were present during the launch in Cape Coast. At this stage we will be able to instill discipline and laws of the game in these young ones which will help them when they grow”.



“We all have to support the project to succeed ”, he added.



The juvenile league matches comes off every weekend across the various centers.