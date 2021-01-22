Sports News of Friday, 22 January 2021

GFA ExCo member welcomes sports minister nominee

Sammy Anim Addo, GFA ExCo member

A member of the Ghana Football Association, GFA, Executive Committee has reacted to the president’s nomination of a new youth and sports minister in the person of Mustapha Ussif.



Sammy Anim Addo quoted a tweet by the Ministry on Friday morning announcing the news of the nominee. He wrote: “Congratulations to him, wish him all the best in one if the hot seats in Ghana. We will give him all the support to help lift Ghana Sports higher & higher.”



Mustapha Ussif was nominated by president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday January 21 to lead the sports ministry. He is also a sitting MP for the Yagaba Kubore constituency and the immediate past Executive Director of the National Service Scheme, NSS.



He was part of a list of 30 nominees expected to be vetted by parliament in the coming days. He replaces Isaac Asiamah who served as minister of youth and sports for the first term of the Akufo-Addo presidency.



Anim Addo, aside from being a GFA ExCo member is also a close ally of former Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan. He is CEO of Asamoah Gyan Foundation and of Gyan's Baby Jet Promotions.





