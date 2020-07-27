Sports News of Monday, 27 July 2020

GFA ExCo member admits there are discrepancies in disbursement of FIFA Relief fund

GFA Executive Council member Fred Acheampong

Frederick Acheampong, an Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association has admitted that the FA might have made an error in their disbursement of the coronavirus relief packages they got from FIFA and CAF.



Following the publication of disbursement plans for the yet to arrive monies, the FA has been under siege by some critics who have questioned some of the allocations made.



The allocation of $300,000 for the various national teams has incurred the wrath of some administrators who contend that the FA does not fund activities of the national teams.



Speaking to Kumasi-based Nhyira FM, the former AshantiGold CEO conceded that some blunder might have been committed in the sharing of the monies.



Citing the discrepancy in the allocations to the Women’s league teams and the division one clubs, Frederick Acheampong said that the gap in the amount designated for teams in the two categories in huge.



Acheampong failed to rule out the possibility of the FA going back to re-design the disbursement plans.



“Take women’s football for instance, FIFA sent monies for women’s football and the women’s premier each club is getting $10,000 but the next level of women’s football in Ghana is the division one but each club got $840. Look at the difference between the figures. So if the clubs are complaining, they deserve to complain.



“Whatever the situation is we may have to sit down. We have not disbursed the money already so we can still go back. The money hasn’t come yet so we can still change some things. We will sit down as a group and see what is possible”, he said.

