GFA Elections: Watch reactions from Kurt Okraku and George Afriyie after vetting

The presidential aspirants for the upcoming Ghana Football Association (GFA) elections Kurt Okraku and George Afriyie underwent vetting at the Alisa Hotel in Accra on Monday, August 21.



Kurt Okraku, the incumbent GFA President seeking re-election, was the first to face his vetting committee. His vetting commenced at 11:00 am.



Following Kurt's Okraku assessment, George Afriyie, former GFA Vice President and challenger to the incumbent, subsequently underwent his vetting process.



This vetting phase plays a pivotal role in the lead-up to the GFA Elections, determining the upcoming administration's leadership and composition.



The outcomes of the Elections Committee's evaluations will be revealed on Monday, August 28. These decisions will precede the Elective Congress scheduled for September 27 in Tamale.



Other aspirants aiming for positions within the GFA Executive Committee, including Sammy Anim Addo, Dr. Tony Aubyn, Randy Abbey, and coach Kwasi Appiah, among others, also participated in the vetting process.



