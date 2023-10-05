GFA Elections: Watch how Kurt Okraku arrived at voting centre

Sports News of Thursday, 5 October 2023

Current GFA President, Mr. Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, arrived in style for Ghana Football Association (GFA) elections in Tamale.



Dressed in a traditional fugu, Kurt Okraku exuded confidence as he arrived at the Redaach Memorial Hotel.



His arrival got the attention of delegates who had reported earlier for the event.



The GFA Extraordinary Congress in Tamale is aimed at electing the next GFA President.



Kurt Okraku, the incumbent GFA President, is running unopposed following a ruling by the Appeals Committee, which upheld the disqualification of George Afriyie, his only contender.



Kurt Okraku secured his initial term as GFA President in October 2019, beating George Afriyie.



He succeeded Kwesi Nyantakyi, who stepped down after a prolonged tenure marked by allegations of corruption, brought to light through an investigative exposé by journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



The Congress will not only vote Kurt Okraku but also elect Executives to oversee GFA affairs for the next four years.



