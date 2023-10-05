GFA Elections: Tony Aubynn loses Executive Council seat to James Kwasi Appiah

Sports News of Thursday, 5 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A Board Member of Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC Dr Tony Aubynn has lost his seat on the GFA Executive Council in the GFA Extraordinary Election held on Thursday, October 5 in Tamale.



The astute football administrator was looking forward to retaining his seat but was given a shock after pulling just seven votes.



Dr Aubynn has been replaced by Asante Kotoko technical director James Kwesi Appiah who amassed 10 votes.



The likes of Frederick Acheampong, Randy Abbey and Oduro Sarfo retained their seats while as well as Kingsley Osei Bonsu also beating Elloeny Amande to pick the fifth and final spot on the Executive Council.



Check the result below;



Randy Abbey – 12 votes



Frederick Acheampong – 11 votes



James Kwesi Appiah – 10 votes



OduroS arfo – 10 votes



Elloeny Amande – 9 votes



Kingsley Osei Bonsu – 9 votes



Edmund Ackah – 8 votes



Dr Tony Aubynn – 7 votes







LSN/KPE