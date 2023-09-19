GFA Elections: Nyaho-Tamakloe unhappy with unfair treatment of George Afriyie

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 September 2023

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, is unhappy with how the GFA is handling George Afriyie's attempt to run for the FA presidency. He believes that everyone should have a fair chance to compete.



Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe said this in response to reports that George Afriyie had a hard time submitting his appeal to run for the FA presidency. Afriyie was disqualified because his application didn't follow all the FA rules.



Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe thinks that it's important for all candidates to be treated equally to make the election fair. He doesn't like it when one candidate gets special treatment.



He believes that Kurt Okraku, the current FA president, is still the favourite to win. He said it's not fair, and it goes against the idea of democracy.



''I heard about the difficulty Afriyie was facing when his representatives were trying to present his appeal papers to the FA. I heard the security men were preventing his representatives and also the receptionist who gave him the forms for appeal was refusing to take them back.



''I don’t think this is good at all. If this is true, then I am very much disappointed in the leadership of the FA. This is nothing more than a dictatorial act.



''If you claim you have genuine support, I don’t see why you should put an impediment in the way of your opponents'', he noted.



