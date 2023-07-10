GFA Elections: Nomination fee for presidential aspirant sees 900% increment

Sports News of Monday, 10 July 2023

Following the recent hullabaloo concerning the increment in the nomination fee for presidential aspirants of the Ghana Football Association, the latest development is that there has been a massive 900% increment.



This came to light during the 29th Ghana Football Association (GFA) Ordinary Congress which was held at the KNUST Great Hall in Kumasi on Monday, July 10 when it was approved from an initial GHC5,000 to GHC 50,000 for each aspirant.



The decision to increase the nomination fee for the Executive Council was also confirmed, with the fee rising from GHC 2,500 to GHC 15,000 from the 2019 Elections.



Additionally, adjustments were made to the nomination fee for positions within the Regional Football Association (RFA). The RFA nomination form will now cost GHC 10,000, while other positions such as the RFA slot on the Executive Council, District Chairman, and District Executive Council will see adjusted fees of GHGH₵ 5,000, GHGH₵ 1,000, and GHGH₵ 5,000 respectively.



The four-year term for Kurt's administration will come to an end on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.



The Elections Committee has already submitted the roadmap for the 2023 GFA Elections, which will be made available to the public in the near future.



