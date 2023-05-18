GFA Elections: Kurt Okraku should go unopposed - Charles Taylor

Sports News of Thursday, 18 May 2023

Ghana Premier League legend, Charles Taylor, has suggested that current Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kurt Okraku goes unopposed in the forthcoming GFA elections.



Kurt is a few months away from exhausting his first term and would have to win the elections to retain the seat.



Speaking on Angel TV, Charles Taylor said he is impressed with the president's term in office and that no football administrator will contest against him at polls.



"I would want Kurt Okraku to continue his tenure as the GFA President for the next few years. I believe he should go unopposed," he said on Angel TV.



Taylor's assertion is in support of National Division One League board member Sheikh Tophic Sienu's claim that Kurt should not be contested for the sake of consistency.



"If you take the recent FIFA elections, they allowed him (the president) to go unopposed. Do you understand why? They did that because of consistency. There is one thing that we need to realise, when Kwesi Nyankatyi was the GFA president, Ghana became Ghana because Kwesi Nyantakyi was the first vice president of CAF and had been the GFA president for 13 years. So the contacts, the connections, the influence, and everything Kwesi Nyantakyi has mastered and so were making inroads in and out the way we want," he told Metro TV.



Ghana Football will head to the poll in September to elect a president to spearhead the country's football for the next four years.



Kurt Okraku won the seat in 2019 and is hoping to retain it for a second term.



