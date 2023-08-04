GFA Elections: ‘If you have GHC50k to contest Kurt Okraku come, we’re waiting for you’- Takyi Arhin

Sports News of Friday, 4 August 2023

Source: happyghana.com

Football Administrator Takyi Arhin, popularly known as “Thunder,” has issued a bold challenge to potential candidates for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential position.



With the roadmap and guidelines for the 2023 GFA elections released by the Elections Committee, the presidential race is set to take place on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.



Arhin confidently called out anyone with the financial capability, stating, “In the upcoming election, it’s Kurt Okraku and the rest, anyone who has GHC50,000 to pay for the filing fees should come, we are waiting for them.”



He emphasized that those who have been voicing concerns about the delayed roadmap to the elections can now put those worries to rest, as the plan is now in motion.



Defending Kurt Okraku’s tenure, Arhin pointed out that anyone claiming it has been a failure is being untruthful. Notably, prominent figures in Ghanaian football, such as Moses Parker, the Bankroller of Medeama SC, and Dr. Kwame Kyei, have already thrown their support behind Okraku’s bid for re-election.



The 29th GFA Ordinary Congress witnessed President Kurt Okraku formally declaring his intention to seek re-election, further intensifying the anticipation surrounding the upcoming elections.



The call has been made, and the challenge accepted – the contenders with the required GHC 50,000 have been urged to step forward and join the race for the coveted position of GFA President.