GFA Elections: Hearts of Oak's Alhaji Akambi disqualified - Reports

Accra Hearts of Oak board member, Alhaji Akambi, has been disqualified from contesting the Executive Council elections, Saddick Adams claims.



Saddick in a post on Twitter, reported the disqualification. However, the report failed to capture the reason for the disqualification.



"GFA Elections! Hearts of Oak’s Alhaji Akambi disqualified from contesting the Executive Council seat. Has three days to appeal," he wrote.



Alhaji Akambi joins former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association, George Afriyie as the two candidates to be disqualified.



Afriyie was disqualified from contesting in the GFA's upcoming presidential election.



In a letter dated August 28, 2023, the Elections Committee of the FA informed Mr Afriyie about their decision to disqualify him from contesting in the election expected to be held sometime this year.



The Committee said it made findings against the presidential hopeful on the grounds of him breaching Article 13 (2) (j) of the GFA’s Statutes and his failure to provide the required number of members of the FA in support of his candidature.



George Afriyie was the only contender in the presidential race against the current President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku.



