GFA Elections: Hearts of Oak Board member Nyaho Tamakloe declares support for Kurt Okraku

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A Board Member of Hearts of Oak, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has endorsed Kurt Okraku for a second term as the President of the Ghana Football Association.



Ahead of the GFA elections slated for Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at the Radach Memorial Hotel in Tamale, Kurt Okraku will be seeking re-election for the second term, having won his first term in 2019.



Kurt Okraku took over as president of the GFA in October 2019 from Kwesi Nyantakyi following the Anas Aremeyaw Anas 'Number 12' video which uncovered massive corruption in Ghana football.



Since declaring his intention to contest for the seat again in the forthcoming GFA elections, Mr Okraku has enjoyed huge backing with Nyaho-Tamakloe becoming the latest football administrator to endorse his second-term bid.



According to Nyaho-Tamakloe, Okraku has shown in the last four years that when given another term in office, he will be able to transform Ghana football to the highest level.



“I want to endorse Kurt Okraku for the upcoming GFA elections and my reasons are very simple. We came out of very turbulent waters not long ago. The FA was in the hands of a group appointed by FIFA and Kurt has been able to stabilize things”, the former FA President said.



“He [Okraku] has been able to come out with some projects and I believe if he’s given the opportunity, he will take the FA far”, he added.



Nyaho-Tamakloe together with Alhaji Akambi are two persons from the camp Hearts of Oak board to openly endorse Kurt Okraku as the right man for the job.



Kurt Okraku will face keen competition from George Afriyie who lost the battle to Okraku four years ago.



LSN/DO