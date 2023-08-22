GFA Elections: Central RFA Chairperson Robert Duncan accused of failing to provide audited accounts

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 August 2023

Source: happyghana.com

Dr. Jacob Ashun Junior, the Chairman of the Agona East District Football Association in the Central Region, has raised serious allegations against Mr. Robert Duncan, the incumbent Chairman of the Central Regional Football Association (CRFA).



These allegations revolve around Mr. Duncan’s failure to provide audited financial statements, leading to a call for his disqualification from the election.



Speaking in an interview on Happy FM’s Wamputu Sports, Dr. Ashun expressed his concerns regarding the transparency and accountability of the CRFA under Mr. Duncan’s leadership.



Citing Article 47 of the GFA Statutes, Dr. Ashun pointed out that Clause 5 of the article stipulates the obligation of the RFA to hold an annual Congress and present audited financial statements.



BloodDonation 2023

However, he highlighted that for the past seven years, Mr. Duncan has not complied with this requirement, despite repeated demands from member clubs and the football community.



The petition against Mr. Duncan also listed other alleged violations.





According to Dr. Ashun, Mr. Duncan’s legal association with Sharka 04 FC in the FIFA connect system, which he used for his nomination in this year’s election, has been called into question.



Moreover, Dr. Ashun claimed that Mr. Duncan made decisions that contradict Article 47 Clause 7 of the GFA Statutes, which outlines the limitations of the RFAs’ powers. These decisions reportedly included altering the promotion and relegation structure without the proper authorization.



Dr. Ashun strongly urged the GFA Election Committee to disqualify Mr. Robert Duncan’s nomination based on these alleged breaches of the GFA Statutes. He emphasized the importance of transparency, accountability, and adherence to the rules in ensuring a fair and democratic electoral process.



As the GFA elections approach, these allegations against Mr. Duncan could have implications for the race, raising questions about his eligibility to continue as the Chairman of the Central Regional Football Association.



The Central Regional Association elections are scheduled to take place on Friday, September 29,2023.