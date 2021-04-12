GFA, Division One League Board to meet Division One clubs on Thursday

Sports News of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

The Ghana Football Association and its Division One League Board will meet Chief Executive Officers of Division One League Clubs on Thursday, April 15, 2021.



The meeting will discuss among other things the first round of the League, the plan for the second round of the campaign, and matters arising.



The National Division One League is currently on break after the successful completion of the first round.



The ongoing Division One League has been very competitive, interesting, and with a lot of innovations with a lot of matches being telecast as well as highlight shows.



However, the second tier League has seen some hooliganism and attacks on referees at some League centre though the League has generated lots of excitement among patrons as clubs continue to push for a place in next season’s Ghana Premier League.