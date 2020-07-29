Sports News of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

GFA Congress set for August 27

GFA's ordinary congress is slated for August 27

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has fixed 26th ordinary session of Congress for Thursday, August 27, 2020.



This is in accordance with Article 31(2) of the GFA Statutes.



It will be the first ordinary congress of GFA under the leadership of Kurt Okraku, who was voted into office in October 2019.



Congressmen and women are expected to decide on the start date of the next season after the 2019/20 campaign was cancelled as a result of the pandemic.

