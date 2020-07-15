Sports News of Wednesday, 15 July 2020

GFA Congress set for August 27

The Ghana Football Association has announced that it will hold its 26th ordinary session Congress on Thursday, August 27, 2020.



The decision was taken by the Executive Council following last Tuesday's meeting held at the Headquarters in Accra.



The meeting is expected to be held via a video conference in line with the Imposition of Restrictions Act, 2020 (Act 1012) on public gatherings due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



A statement from the GFA read, "However, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant limitations imposed under the Imposition of Restrictions Act, 2020 (Act 1012) on public gatherings, the meeting cannot be held the usual way, where Congressmen and women gather at a venue for their deliberations and decision making.



"It would be recalled in a bulletin (No.1 of 2020) addressed to all Companies and the media, the Registrar of Companies, pursuant to the power conferred on her by Section 378(2) of the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992), directed that all companies may hold their Annual General Meetings (AGM) electronically.



"In compliance with Article 31 of the GFA Statutes 2019, members of the GFA will be sent the formal convocation of Congress in writing accordingly".

