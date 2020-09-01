Sports News of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

GFA Congress: Monthly allowance for Exco members approved, budget ratified

Kurt Okraku will earn GH¢12,000 monthly

The President of the Ghana Football Association will now enjoy a monthly allowance of GH¢12,000.



This is after Congress members accepted a proposal by an ad-hoc committee which was tasked to draw up emolument plans for the Executive Council.



Alhaji Grusah, the CEO of King Faisal opposed the amount with the premise that the FA was going to pay too much money for the 11-member council.



He suggested a monthly allowance of GHC1000 but his proposal was rejected as an overwhelming majority of the Congress members voted in favour of the recommendation by the ad-hoc committee.



Under the new arrangement, the Vice President and other Executive Council members will be paid GH¢7000 and GH¢4,000 respectively.



The President will also earn GHC1,600 as sitting allowance for every meeting while his veep will get GH¢1,400.



The other ten Executive Council will be given GH¢1,300 for every meeting they attend.



It marks a departure from the old practice when Executive Council members enjoyed sitting allowances and ex-gratia.



The Congress also ratified the 2019-2020 budget of the Ghana Football Association.



The budget was estimated at GH40million.





