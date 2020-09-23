Bodybuilding of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Source: GNA

GBFA launches 2020 Man Ghana competition

The competition serves as an avenue for athletes to be selected into the National Bodybuilding team

The Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association (GBFA) has launched its annual event, "Man Ghana and Female Bikini" at the conference room of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC).



This year's competition serves as an avenue to select athletes into the Black Muscles, the National Bodybuilding team.



The event dubbed “Peaceful Contest” is aimed at spreading the message of violent free elections ahead of the upcoming elections on Monday, December 7.



Mr. Abdul Haye Yartey, the President of the GBFA at the launch admonished athletes to be disciplined and stay away from violence before, during, and after the General Elections.



He said “this year’s edition was going to be special and stronger than the previous years’ upon all the COVID-19 challenges. Be disciplined and stay away from violence.”



The Man Ghana and Female competition is scheduled for Saturday, November 7 2020 at the National Theatre with music artists performing on the night.



The male and female bodybuilders were at the launch to display their readiness and preparedness ahead of the event.

