Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GBA sends victory message to Duke Micah ahead of Johnriel Casimero bout

Ghanaian boxer, Duke Micah will face Johnriel Casimero of Philippine on September, 26

The Ghana Boxing Authority has sent a goodwill message to Duke Micah ahead of his World Boxing Organisation(WBO) title bout against Bantamweight champion Johnriel Casimero.



The Ghanaian is up for the biggest test of his career against the Philippine for the world's 118-pound title.



The bout will take place as part of a six-fight, split-bill Showtime PPV event presented by Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) on Saturday, September 26, in the US.



Duke Micah is undefeated with 24 fights, 24 wins, 19 KOS while Johnriel Casimero boasts of 33 fights, 29 wins, and 20 KOS.



A statement from the GBA wishing Duke Micah success read:



The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) wishes Duke Micah the very best in this crucial match title against the WBO Bantamweight champion JohnrielCasimero of the Philippines scheduled for coming Saturday, 26th day of September 2020 at the Mohegan Sun Casino, Uncasville, Connecticut, USA.

The GBA has been monitoring his level of training and has no doubt his capabilities to win the title is very high.



The GBA is confident that Duke Micah will successfully win this title and continue his forward march towards chalking much more success in the ring.

The President Peter Zwennes and the entire Executives, the Ghana Boxing Supporters Union, and Friends of Boxing wish Duke Micah good luck and victory in his upcoming fight.



We cannot afford to sit unconcerned as the statutory body in charge of the promotion and development of boxing in Ghana, but to support you both physically and spiritually to win this fight for our homeland Ghana.



“We Believe in You”

