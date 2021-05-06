GBA outlines modalities for elections

Sports News of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: GNA

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has outline modalities for its impending elections fixed for Thursday, July 22.



The elections fixed for the Mudor Conference Centre in the Bukom Boxing Arena is expected to elect a new president and other executive members.



According to a statement from GBA Elections Committee, nominations for elections shall open from 1st to 21st June 2021 between 9 am to 5 pm each day, with only members in good standing eligible to contest.



It said members in good standing are those who have fully paid for and been issued with a current License.



The statement said nomination forms would be available for purchase at GHc 100.00 each at the GBA Secretariat located at the Bukom Boxing Arena.



It said candidates vying for positions shall be required to pay the following as submission fees to be eligible to contest; President - GHc 3,000, 1st Vice President - GHc 2,000, 2nd Vice President - GHc 1,500, Treasurer - GHc 1,000, and Executive Board Member - GHc 700.