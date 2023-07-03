GARFA Women: Epiphany Warriors edge Jonina Ladies to be crowned Division 1 champions

Sports News of Monday, 3 July 2023

Source: Epiphany Warriors

Epiphany Warriors FC have been crowned champions of the Greater Accra Regional Football Association (GARFA) women’s Division One after beating Jonina Ladies FC by a solitary goal at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



The game which was dubbed as the “Champions of Champions”, saw the winners of both GARFA women’s Division One zones, Epiphany Warriors FC(Group A winners) and Jonina Ladies FC (Group B winners), battle it out for the ultimate GARFA women’s Division One champion.



In an electrically charged atmosphere filled with women’s football enthusiasts, the game didn’t fail to live up to the hype, with both teams throwing everything at each other in what was an extremely tense and nerve-racking match.



Epiphany Warriors FC were the most dominant of the two sides in the opening half but failed to convert any of the clear-cut chances created, Jonina Ladies also squandering a couple with the half ending scoreless.



Epiphany will go ahead to grab the first and the game’s only goal when team captain, GIFTY Acheampong calmly controlled a chipped pass with her chest before sprinting about 15 meters to slot it past the onrushing Jonina Ladies goalkeeper.



The win gave the Warriors their second trophy of the season after winning the women’s Division One ‘Group A’ title after finishing top of the group with 17 wins and just a draw, accumulating 52 points in the process.



Speaking after the game, head coach for Epiphany FC, Saint Jorgde Watson said, “I’m proud of my girls. We missed too many chances but fortunately we found the winning goal at a crucial time. We’ve won the double now, but it doesn’t end here. We still have to go to the middle league and continue with the job.”



Captain for the club, Gifty Acheampong, also expressing her elation after the title win said, “I’m happy to have gotten the winning goal. The feeling is so great. We have our second trophy, but now there’s one more to play for. And we’ll prepare for the middle league now.”



Head coach for Jonina Ladies FC, Richard Bannerman praised his girls for their spirited performance despite the loss, he added, “On the field of play we created a number of chances but couldn’t convert. They had theirs and buried it. Now it’s time to prepare for the Middle League which is some few days ahead.”



Captain for Jonina Ladies, Godsword Hanson said, i think we didn’t play according to the coaches tactics. My teammates looked dejected but it’s football and we are going to put all this behind us going into the Middle League”.







Both teams have automatically gained qualification to play in the GFA Women’s Division One Middle League which kickstarts in the next 2 weeks and will take place in the Eastern Region of Ghana.







